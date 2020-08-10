Williams Gets Diversity Post at NBCU Station Group

The NBCUniversal Owned Stations division named Anzio Williams as senior VP of diversity and inclusion.

Williams, who had been VP of News for NBCU’s WCAU-TV and WWSI-TV, in Philadelphia, will report to Valari Staab, president of the NBCU Owned TV Stations, and develop a comprehensive strategy to make diversity and inclusion a top priority at the division.

“Anzio is committed, passionate and thoughtful about fostering workplaces that embrace diversity and represent the communities we serve. He is also a thought leader in editorial issues of equity and fairness in media. He will help us drive meaningful change across our entire division,” said Staab. “He has always been one of my most trusted advisors on issues of diversity and equity. His new role will allow him to expand on the work that he has already done throughout his career.”

Before joining NBCU, Williams spent 12 years with Hearst. He started his careers as sports and news producer for WFMY-TV, Greensboro, N.C.