Widevine to Support Dish's Placeshifting Service

Satellite

operator Dish Network has tapped content protection firm Widevine to provide it

with video optimization and digital rights management technologies for "TV

Everywhere," the place-shifting service based on Slingbox technology that Dish

is rolling out to subscribers.

Dish's

"TV Everywhere," which the operator formally applied to trademark last fall, is

aimed at providing subscribers with access to live and timeshifted programming

from their Dish DVR on a PC, laptop or mobile device, either over the Internet

or a home network. Cable operators have been testing another service under the

umbrella term "TV Everywhere," in which they are providing online access to

pay-TV programming via authentication technology, but they have not trademarked

the name and are branding it differently from operator to operator.

Widevine,

which sells both digital-fingerprinting technology for online content and

conventional conditional-access systems to pay-TV providers, will be providing

Dish with adaptive streaming, virtual DVD-like "trick play" and digital rights

management (DRM) for TV Everywhere. It says its software will optimize the

video quality for any type of screen and ensure that Dish programming is

securely delivered wirelessly to any device in the home.

"We are excited to partner with Widevine to bring TV Everywhere to our customers,"

said Bruce Eisen, VP of online content development and strategy at Dish

Network, in a statement. "With Widevine's Hollywood

studio-approved DRM and video optimization technologies, Dish Network customers

will have the freedom to watch their favorite programming throughout their home

and on the go via a multitude of devices."

"Dish Network continues to launch cutting edge services to remain at the

forefront of multichannel video programming and Widevine is pleased to be part

of this endeavor," added Widevine CEO Brian Baker. "Widevine's video

optimization and DRM will ensure that Dish Network customers enjoy the

high-quality experience that they have come to expect from Dish Network."