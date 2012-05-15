WideOrbit Integrates With InfoTech

Ad management software provider WideOrbit Inc. has announced that it has integrated its online ad market place WO Central with InfoTech's Media Management System (MMS). The integration is designed to provide media buyers and sellers a simplified, automated buying process for long form direct response media.

"Media buyers who leverage the cutting edge integration of WO Central and InfoTech's MMS will enjoy a strategic advantage in the marketplace," argued Derek Viglianti, executive VP of marketing systems for InfoTech, in a statement. "Importing purchased media from WO Central will save our clients a great deal of time and prevent errors, while allowing them to optimize the performance of their direct response campaigns, by using powerful analytical tools in MMS."

"This key integration between WO Central and InfoTech's MMS will significantly improve the transactional process of buying and selling long form direct response media for our mutual clients," added Eric R. Mathewson, Founder and CEO of WideOrbit, in a statement. "WO Central now provides integration with the top three direct response media buying systems and we'll continue to enhance it to help improve the efficiency and profitability of buying and selling media."