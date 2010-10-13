WideOrbit Acquires VCI Solutions

Business

management software provider WideOrbit has announced that it will

acquire the Orion Business System assets of VCI Solutions, a move that

will strengthen WideOrbit's position as a leading provider of sales and

traffic software to the broadcast and cable industries.

WideOrbit

is already used by more than 4,000 TV stations, radio stations, cable

networks, cable interconnects and digital out of home networks

worldwide. VCI's clients for its include CNBC, MSBC, E!, Comcast Sports,

Univision, Galavision, BET, NHL, Granite, Freedom, Newport, and CTV

Canada among others, noted Eric R. Mathewson, founder and CEO of

WideOrbit in an interview.

"They have a

significant business with cable networks and this will strengthen our

position in the cable network side," noted Mathewson.

WideOrbit

is expecting to maintain the VCI software until the end of VCI's

contracts with its clients and then move those companies over to

WideOrbit's software, a move that Mathewson believes will improve their

operating efficiencies.

"We are really excited

about this because the industry needs better systems and better

integration," he noted. "We've built a lot of integration to data

systems. So when we transition those platforms they will have a much

better workflow."

"We respect the work that VCI

has done over the past three decades and it's our intent to provide

existing VCI customers with the same exceptional attention and customer

support that WideOrbit customers are experiencing today," Mathewson also

noted. "We believe that this acquisition will strengthen WideOrbit's

leadership position in the industry and provide us with an even greater

opportunity to reinvest more in our core products and services."

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. WideOrbit expects to close the transaction by Nov. 1.