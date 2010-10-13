WideOrbit Acquires VCI Solutions
Business
management software provider WideOrbit has announced that it will
acquire the Orion Business System assets of VCI Solutions, a move that
will strengthen WideOrbit's position as a leading provider of sales and
traffic software to the broadcast and cable industries.
WideOrbit
is already used by more than 4,000 TV stations, radio stations, cable
networks, cable interconnects and digital out of home networks
worldwide. VCI's clients for its include CNBC, MSBC, E!, Comcast Sports,
Univision, Galavision, BET, NHL, Granite, Freedom, Newport, and CTV
Canada among others, noted Eric R. Mathewson, founder and CEO of
WideOrbit in an interview.
"They have a
significant business with cable networks and this will strengthen our
position in the cable network side," noted Mathewson.
WideOrbit
is expecting to maintain the VCI software until the end of VCI's
contracts with its clients and then move those companies over to
WideOrbit's software, a move that Mathewson believes will improve their
operating efficiencies.
"We are really excited
about this because the industry needs better systems and better
integration," he noted. "We've built a lot of integration to data
systems. So when we transition those platforms they will have a much
better workflow."
"We respect the work that VCI
has done over the past three decades and it's our intent to provide
existing VCI customers with the same exceptional attention and customer
support that WideOrbit customers are experiencing today," Mathewson also
noted. "We believe that this acquisition will strengthen WideOrbit's
leadership position in the industry and provide us with an even greater
opportunity to reinvest more in our core products and services."
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed. WideOrbit expects to close the transaction by Nov. 1.
