WideOrbit Acquires OneDomain

Advertising management software provider WideOrbit Inc. has acquired OneDomain, Inc., an Alabama-based software company that offers media planning, research and business intelligence software to television stations, radio outlets and ad agencies.

Terms of the deal between the two private companies were not disclosed.

Eric R. Mathewson, founder and CEO of WideOrbit noted in an interview that OneDomain provides sales systems to about 70% of the broadcast stations in the U.S. and that the acquisition will help to strengthen WideOrbit's product offering in advertising sales, CRM and proposal solutions.

"We've always had great respect for the caliber of the product that OneDomain and we're very excited to bring the two teams today," explained Mathewson, who added that "effective today all employees are joining WideOrbit."

OneDomain was incorporated October 2001. Since its first major product release in November 2003, OneDomain has installed more than 600 television and radio stations with MediaOffice, its core advertising sales and proposal systems.

Mathewson noted that about 50% of OneDomain's clients use WideOrbit's WO Traffic platform to manage their traffic, sales and billing needs and that WideOrbit plans to draw on the OneDomain solutions for its product suite. "We think there are a lot of synergies with their product that will improve what we can provide clients," he said.

"We are extremely confident that WideOrbit will carry on the work that OneDomain has started with our customers and partners," added Charles Welden, CEO of OneDomain in a statement. "We have been integrated with WideOrbit's core WO Traffic product for many years and are now excited to be integrated with the balance of their team. We believe that joining our products and domain expertise will greatly enhance the experience for our joint clients."

The WideOrbit Traffic solutions are used by more than 2,200 televisions stations, radio stations and cable networks around the globe, with another 3,200+ stations on WideOrbit Radio Automation platforms. WideOrbit manages more than $20 billion in advertising revenue annually.