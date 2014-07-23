WideOrbit Acquires Admeta

As part of a push to expand its multiplatform and digital capabilities, WideOrbit has acquired Admeta, a Swedish-based provider of systems for digital programmatic sell-side platforms.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal is the most recent of several acquisitions made this year by WideOrbit, which has been working to create a single platform that can handle both traditional TV and digital sales.

It also highlights the growing interest in programmatic ad solutions for TV.

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Admeta currently works with more than 30 premium publishers in over 20 European countries. It manages over 20 billion impressions per month and is the fourth largest sell-side platform by market share, according to LeadLedger.

WideOrbit plans to keep the company name and says that the operation will continue under its present management.

Admeta’s key technologies include Artificial Intelligence-based learning, dynamic floor pricing, full premium programmatic support for private marketplaces and Deal ID.

WideOrbit intends to use Admeta’s advanced optimization technology for programmatic solutions for both broadcast and digital.

“WideOrbit has grown to become the largest provider of sell-side media management software on the planet,” said Eric R. Mathewson, founder and CEO of WideOrbit. “Our focus since inception has been primarily linear, which is where our average client earns 93-97% of their revenue. With the acquisitions of Fivia, Abacast and now Admeta, we are focused on helping our clients manage the transition from traditional media models to the future where content is delivered any time on any device.”