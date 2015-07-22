WideOpenWest Taps Into TiVo

WideOpenWest (WOW) has struck a joint development deal with TiVo and Evolution Digital that will enable the MSO to offer a blend of traditional linear TV and VOD services and over-the-top content via a new low-cost hybrid IP/QAM device and through Web and mobile apps powered by the TiVo platform.

In another twist, the hybrid HD box, to be supplied by Evolution, will not come with an on-board DVR or be equipped with a CableCARD slot. While DRM will likely be used for the OTT side of the device, the QAM side will use the same kind of security that’s being used today in “universal” HD-Digital Transport Adapters (DTAs) that can run on digital cable plant that uses either the Cisco Systems or Arris platform.

TiVo said the deal marks the first time it’s providing a non-DVR box that can handle both traditional and OTT video without a CableCARD.

