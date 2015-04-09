WICT Announces 2015 Touchstone Partners

Having secured new annual sponsorship commitments, Women in Cable & Telecommunications Thursday announced its 2015 Touchstone partners, the companies that pony up funds for memberships, programs and events.

The top-level funders (called "Strategic" partners) for 2015 — WICT won't quantify what that funding level is — are Comcast/NBCUniversal, Time Warner Cable, Turner Broadcasting System and Suddenlink Communications.

The second-tier, "Catalyst" partners are Accenture, AMC Networks, ARRIS, Bright House Networks, Cox Communications, Disney and ESPN Media Networks, and Scripps Networks Interactive.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.