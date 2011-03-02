White: No Facilities-Based Broadband For DirecTV

While his chief satellite competitor appears to be amassing wireless spectrum for a possible broadband play, DirecTV chairman and CEO Mike White said that a facilities-based high-speed Internet offering won't be in the cards for his operation.

Over the past several months, Dish Network has made an offer to buy S-band spectrum from DBSD and is one of the main creditors of TerreStar Networks, another bankrupt wireless player. And earlier this month, former Dish affiliate EchoStar Corp. agreed to purchase Hughes Communications for $1.35 billion.

Dish and EchoStar chairman Charlie Ergen has said he has no current plans to create a satellite broadband offering, but would not rule one out for the future.



