White House Backs Spectrum Reclamation

The White House is issuing a

presidential memorandum June 28 in support of the FCC's plan to reclaim

broadband spectrum from government agencies and commercial users

including broadcasters.

As part of the national broadband plan,

the FCC wants to free up 500 MHz of spectrum for mobile broadband use.

Lawrence

Summers, director of the White House's Economic Policy Council, is

slated to speak at the New America Foundation June 28 on the

administration's views on "the importance of unleashing private

investment, job creation and economic growth through ongoing

technological development in the Internet ecosystem."

The New

York Times reported that Summers was expected to announce the memorandum,

which is essentially a letter of support for that portion of the

broadband plan, during that speech.

"The Administration's strong

actions on wireless broadband will move us significantly towards

sustainable economic success, robust investment, and global leadership

in innovation," said FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski in a statement.

Broadcasters are being asked to voluntarily give up 120 MHz of

their spectrum, and Congress would have to authorize an incentive

auction so the FCC could make it worth broadcasters' while. The White

House's support for freeing up spectrum for broadband is not a big

surprise, given the Internet ecosystem-centric administration, but the

memorandum could help get spectrum inventory moving and indicate to

government agencies like the Defense Department that they will need to

work with the National Telecommmunications & Information

Administration, which oversees government spectrum, to help free up some

of theirs. A bill to require the FCC and NTIA to produce an inventory

of spectrum use and availability has gotten held up in Congress. The

memorandum could light a fire under that effort.

"Expanding

broadband is important, and broadcasters will work constructively with

policymakers to help them attain that objective," said National

Association of Broadcasters spokesman Dennis Wharton. "We appreciate FCC

assurances that further reclamation of broadcast television spectrum

will be completely voluntary, and we're convinced that America can have

both the finest broadband and broadcasting system in the world without

jeopardizing the future of free and local TV service to tens of millions

of viewers. We also believe the first priority of Congress ought to be

passage of spectrum inventory legislation that identifies fallow

spectrum or companies that may be 'warehousing' the airwaves."