White House Adds Communications Staffers

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped additional staffers to help with media affairs, among what the transition team was calling the second wave of such staffers.

Named deputy assistant to the President and principal deputy press secretary was Sarah Huckabee Sanders, daughter of former governor Mike Huckabee and a member of his communications staff who was an on-air surrogate for Trump during the campaign.

Also in the wave were:

Steven Cheung, special assistant to the President and assistant communications director; Boris Epshteyn, special assistant to the President and assistant communications director for surrogate operations; Helen Aguirre Ferre, special assistant to the President and director of media affairs; Stephanie Grisham, special assistant to the President and deputy press secretary; Cliff Sims, special assistant to the President and assistant communications director for White House message strategy; Lindsay Walters, special assistant to the President and deputy press secretary and advisor to the press secretary.