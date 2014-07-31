White: DirecTV Fighting to ‘Slow Down’ Content Costs

DirecTV CEO Mike White continued his ongoing war against rising programming costs, telling analysts Thursday that the second largest pay-TV provider in the country is doing everything it can to slow down cost increases in sports programming and retrans.

On a conference call with analysts to discuss second quarter results, White said that reducing retrans and sports cost increases remains the greatest cost challenge of the satellite company.

“We’re doing everything we can to slow down these unsustainable costs increases,” White said.

