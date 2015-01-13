Whistle Sports Raises Another $28M

Whistle Sports, a multichannel sports-programming aggregator, said today it has raised $28 million in Series B financing from entities including Liberty Global and Sky Broadcasting. It said Emil Capital Partners, an affiliate of the Tengelmann Group, led the round, which also included investors from the $8 million Series A completed in 2012, like former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.

The multichannel sports programmer —targeting young viewers through such outlets as YouTube and Facebook— partners with pro sports, Olympic franchises and emerging YouTube sports creators. Content partners include the NFL, Major League Baseball Advanced Media, the PGA Tour, and NASCAR, while YouTube sports partners include Dude Perfect, Brodie Smith and U.K.-based soccer experts STRSkill School.

“This latest investment reflects our commitment to partnering with entrepreneurs that are creating valuable consumer-focused companies,” Andreas Guldin, CEO of Emil Capital Partners, said in a release. “Whistle Sports is changing sports media consumption habits and have become the destination for millions of young millennial sports fans around the world. Partnering with them to continue their impressive growth trajectory is a strategic win for us.”

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.