Wheeler, Pai to Testify at House Oversight Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee says that FCC chairman Tom Wheeler and ranking Republican commissioner Ajit Pai have agreed to testify at its scheduled FCC oversight hearing July 28.

House Republicans early on pledged muscular oversight, and the House Energy & Commerce Committee and Communications Subcommittee have delivered on that pledge.

It has been a busy few months for FCC-related hearings as the subcommittee looks at net neutrality rules, broadband subsidy program reforms, FCC process reform and more.

Look for questions from the panel about the FCC's incentive auction procedures vote, which was postponed to early August following concerns expressed by, among others, Communications Subcommittee Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) and full E&C Committee chair Fred Upton (R-Ore.).

Walden and Upton were concerned about the FCC process that led to that planned July 16 vote.