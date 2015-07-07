House Holding July 28 FCC Oversight Hearing

The House Communications Subcommittee will hold yet another FCC oversight hearing July 28.

It has been a busy few months for FCC-related hearings as the subcommittee looks at net neutrality rules, broadband subsidy program reforms, FCC process reform and more.

According to a just-released July hearing schedule for the subcommittee, there will be three hearings in July, including the already scheduled July 8 hearing on the progress of the government hand-off of domain naming oversight to a multistakeholder model and a July 14 hearing on broadband infrastructure investment.

Subcommittee Republicans have argued that the new Title II reclassification of ISPs will be a drag on that investment. An FCC majority disagrees.