What's Premiering This Week (Oct. 4-Oct. 10)
Nets, streaming services scare up new horror-themed shows in leadup to Halloween
Cable and streaming services will look to scare viewers with a number of new original series and specials debuting this week.
Prime Video will debut a pair of horror films, Madres and The Manor, on Oct. 8 as part of its development deal with Blumhouse Television.
Peacock will look to build suspense around a high school murder mystery in its Oct. 7 miniseries One of Us is Lying, based in Karen McManus' New York Times best selling novel.
Discovery Plus will team with famed horror film producer Eli Roth on a new paranormal-themed series, A Ghost Ruined My Life, debuting Oct. 8.
Read Also: Discovery Plus Puts Scare into 'Ghostober' with 'Haunted Museum' Scripted Series
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Oct. 4-Oct. 10 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Oct. 4 -- On My Block (returning series) -- Netflix
Oct. 5 -- Escape The Undertaker (movie) -- Netflix
Oct. 6 -- Bad Sport (documentary) -- Netflix
Oct. 6 -- Baking Impossible (competition) -- Netflix
Oct. 6 -- V/H/S/94 (horror) -- Shudder
Oct. 7 -- 15 Minutes of Shame (movie) -- HBO Max
Oct. 7 -- Baker’s Dozen (competition) -- Hulu
Oct. 7 -- Craftopia (returning series) -- HBO Max
Oct. 7 -- Create the Escape (reality) -- Peacock
Oct. 8 -- Jacinta (documentary) -- Hulu
Oct. 8 -- Justin Bieber: Our World (documentary) -- Prime Video
Oct. 8 -- Acapulco (comedy) -- Apple TV Plus
Oct. 8 -- Leverage: Redemption (returning series) -- IMDb TV
Oct. 8 -- Muppets Haunted Mansion (family special) -- Disney Plus
Oct. 8 -- Pretty Smart (comedy) -- Netflix
Oct. 9 -- The Zoo (returning series) -- Animal Planet
Oct. 10 -- Buried (reality) -- Showtime
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
