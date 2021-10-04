What's Premiering This Week (Oct. 4-Oct. 10)

Cable and streaming services will look to scare viewers with a number of new original series and specials debuting this week.

Prime Video will debut a pair of horror films, Madres and The Manor, on Oct. 8 as part of its development deal with Blumhouse Television.

Peacock will look to build suspense around a high school murder mystery in its Oct. 7 miniseries One of Us is Lying, based in Karen McManus' New York Times best selling novel.

Discovery Plus will team with famed horror film producer Eli Roth on a new paranormal-themed series, A Ghost Ruined My Life, debuting Oct. 8.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Oct. 4-Oct. 10 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Oct. 4 -- On My Block (returning series) -- Netflix

Oct. 5 -- Escape The Undertaker (movie) -- Netflix

Oct. 6 -- Bad Sport (documentary) -- Netflix

Oct. 6 -- Baking Impossible (competition) -- Netflix

Oct. 6 -- V/H/S/94 (horror) -- Shudder

Oct. 7 -- 15 Minutes of Shame (movie) -- HBO Max

Oct. 7 -- Baker’s Dozen (competition) -- Hulu

Oct. 7 -- Craftopia (returning series) -- HBO Max

Oct. 7 -- Create the Escape (reality) -- Peacock

Oct. 8 -- Jacinta (documentary) -- Hulu

Oct. 8 -- Justin Bieber: Our World (documentary) -- Prime Video

Oct. 8 -- Acapulco (comedy) -- Apple TV Plus

Oct. 8 -- Leverage: Redemption (returning series) -- IMDb TV

Oct. 8 -- Muppets Haunted Mansion (family special) -- Disney Plus

Oct. 8 -- Pretty Smart (comedy) -- Netflix

Oct. 9 -- The Zoo (returning series) -- Animal Planet

Oct. 10 -- Buried (reality) -- Showtime