What’s Premiering This Week (Jan. 18-Jan. 24)

HBO will premiere the second special from its Emmy-winning drama series Euphoria during a busy week for returning series premieres.

HBO’s Jan. 24 special, Euphoria: F*&k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob, is the second holiday episode of the freshman drama series starring Emmy Award winning actress Zendaya.

The episode follows Jules (Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year, according to HBO.

Read Also: HBO Debuts First 'Euphoria' Special

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Jan. 18 to Jan. 24 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Jan. 21 -- Gomorrah (returning series) -- HBO Max

Jan. 21 -- grown-ish (returning series) -- Freeform

Jan. 21 -- Selena + Chef (returning series) -- HBO Max

Jan. 22 -- Losing Alice (drama) -- Apple TV+

Jan. 22 -- Blown Away (returning series) -- Netflix

Jan. 22 -- The Sister (drama) -- Hulu

Jan. 22 --Painting With John (miniseries) -- HBO

Jan. 22 -- Fate: The Winx Saga (drama) -- Netflix

Jan. 24 -- Bridge and Tunnel (dramedy) -- Epix