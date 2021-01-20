What’s Premiering This Week (Jan. 18-Jan. 24)
HBO debuts second ‘Euphoria’ special; Freeform’s ‘grown-ish’ returns
HBO will premiere the second special from its Emmy-winning drama series Euphoria during a busy week for returning series premieres.
HBO’s Jan. 24 special, Euphoria: F*&k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob, is the second holiday episode of the freshman drama series starring Emmy Award winning actress Zendaya.
The episode follows Jules (Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year, according to HBO.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Jan. 18 to Jan. 24 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Jan. 21 -- Gomorrah (returning series) -- HBO Max
Jan. 21 -- grown-ish (returning series) -- Freeform
Jan. 21 -- Selena + Chef (returning series) -- HBO Max
Jan. 22 -- Losing Alice (drama) -- Apple TV+
Jan. 22 -- Blown Away (returning series) -- Netflix
Jan. 22 -- The Sister (drama) -- Hulu
Jan. 22 --Painting With John (miniseries) -- HBO
Jan. 22 -- Fate: The Winx Saga (drama) -- Netflix
Jan. 24 -- Bridge and Tunnel (dramedy) -- Epix
