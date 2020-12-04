HBO Debuts 'Euphoria' Special Dec. 6

HBO will premiere a special episode of its Emmy-winning drama series Euphoria this Sunday (Dec. 6).

The episode -- one of two specials slated for the freshman drama series -- will follow lead character Rue (played by Emmy-winner Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. Jules (Hunter Schafer) will also appear in the episode, said the network.

HBO Max subscribers can currently stream the episode, according to the streaming service.

Euphoria is created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer along with Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon.