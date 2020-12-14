What’s Premiering This Week (Dec. 14-Dec. 20)

Digital streaming services will serve up several mid-December show debuts this week.

Netflix on Dec. 18 will premiere the much-anticipated original movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, starring Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman in his final role.

Prime Video on Dec. 16 will bring back its sci-fi series The Expanse for a fifth season. (Amazon recently ordered a sixth season of the former Syfy show.) And CBS All-Access on Dec. 17 will premiere its horror-themed limited series The Stand, based on a novel of the same name by Stephen King, starring James Marsden and Whoopi Goldberg.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Dec. 14 to Dec. 20 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Dec. 14 -- Tiny Pretty Things (drama) -- Netflix

Dec. 14 -- Deliciousness (reality) -- MTV

Dec. 16 -- The Ripper (documentary) -- Netflix

Dec. 17 -- 4 Blocks (drama) -- HBO Max

Dec. 18 -- On Pointe (reality) -- Disney Plus

Dec. 18 -- Small Axe: Education (drama) -- Prime Video