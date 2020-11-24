Amazon Orders Sixth and Final Season of ‘The Expanse’

Amazon Studios has ordered a sixth and final season of The Expanse, which is based on S.A. Corey’s books. The fifth season begins Dec. 16.

The Expanse is set in the future where humanity has colonized the solar system and the people of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt are at odds. When the crew of the Rocinante uncovers an ancient alien technology, a vast conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will bring the solar system to the brink of war.

Amazon calls it “a high-action, sci-fi adventure that explores the depth of humanity against the far-spanning reaches of the known universe.”

It was developed and scripted by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who executive produce alongside Naren Shankar, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall, Sean Daniel and Jason Brown of Hivemind, Daniel Abraham, Ty Franck and Dan Nowak. Shankar is showrunner.

“We’d like to thank Naren, Andrew, Broderick, everyone at Alcon and the entire cast and crew of The Expanse for the hard work and love they have put into the series over these past seasons,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television, Amazon Studios. “We’re very happy we can give the incredibly loyal and passionate fans of The Expanse the satisfying conclusion to the series that they deserve. We know they’ll love how seasons five and six unfold.”

The Expanse is produced by Alcon Television Group.

“From the moment we committed to bringing this show to life up until this final season, we have worked tirelessly to honor the vision of the writers,” said Kosove and Johnson. “We have prided ourselves on having one of the most diverse casts on television and giving a platform to stories that matter. A special thanks to Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, the writers of both the books and series, and to Naren Shankar, the series showrunner and executive producer. It continues to be an honor and privilege to work with this team. We also would like to thank Amazon for their continuing support to help us tell this story in its fullest and to bring The Expanse to a global audience.”