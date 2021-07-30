What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (July 31-Aug. 1)

NBCUniversal’s Summer Olympics coverage from Tokyo highlights this weekend’s live TV sports lineup with coverage of live volleyball, baseball, boxing, basketball and track and field events on NBC, NBCN, Golf Channel, Peacock and USA Network. A complete listing of weekend events can be found here.

Fox will step into the boxing ring Saturday night with primetime PBC Fight Night coverage featuring a heavyweight main event clash between Michael Coffie and Jonathan Rice, while ESPN enters the octagon with a Saturday primetime UFC Fight Night card featuring middleweights Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland.

ESPN will offer Sunday coverage of the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, while Fox on Sunday will provide live drag racing coverage of the NHRA Lucas Oil Winternationals.

Also on Sunday, CBS will feature live coverage of the Major League Rugby championship match between Rugby ATL and LA Giltinis and ESPN will telecast semifinal action of The Basketball Tournament.

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball game will feature an American League East divisional matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays.

