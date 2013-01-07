What Viewers Really Want
Programmers and operators have been talking about TV Everywhere for more than three years now, which in the tech world amounts to just about forever. And after all that time, the technical infrastructure to deliver more video over Internet-protocol networks has certainly fallen into place.
Click here to download the charts outlining the Technology Profile of Multichannel Subscribers.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.