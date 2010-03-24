WGHP Goes JVC For Newsgathering

WGHP,

the Fox affiliate in the Greensboro/High Point/Winston-Salem, N.C.

market, has purchased 16 of JVC's "ProHD" GY-HM700ULL LoLux camcorders to

support its news operations.

The

Local TV-owned station has outfitted two of the JVC cameras with Canon 20x zoom

lenses, while the remaining 14 camcorders are paired with Canon 14x zoom

lenses. WGHP began broadcasting its local news in standard-definition

widescreen last September and is expected to upgrade to full HD news

production.

JVC's

shoulder-mounted GY-HM700 supports all major HD signal formats, including

1080p, 720p, and 1080i, and uses an integrated MPEG-2 encoder to compress video

at bit rates up to 35Mbps. The lightweight camcorder records to inexpensive,

non-proprietary SDHC memory cards in the QuickTime (.MOV) file format, allowing

for native editing with Apple's popular Final Cut Pro without requiring any

transcoding. The GY-HM700 also records in Sony's XDCAM EX (.MP4) format for

compatibility with other nonlinear editing systems.