WGHP Goes JVC For Newsgathering
By Glen Dickson
WGHP,
the Fox affiliate in the Greensboro/High Point/Winston-Salem, N.C.
market, has purchased 16 of JVC's "ProHD" GY-HM700ULL LoLux camcorders to
support its news operations.
The
Local TV-owned station has outfitted two of the JVC cameras with Canon 20x zoom
lenses, while the remaining 14 camcorders are paired with Canon 14x zoom
lenses. WGHP began broadcasting its local news in standard-definition
widescreen last September and is expected to upgrade to full HD news
production.
JVC's
shoulder-mounted GY-HM700 supports all major HD signal formats, including
1080p, 720p, and 1080i, and uses an integrated MPEG-2 encoder to compress video
at bit rates up to 35Mbps. The lightweight camcorder records to inexpensive,
non-proprietary SDHC memory cards in the QuickTime (.MOV) file format, allowing
for native editing with Apple's popular Final Cut Pro without requiring any
transcoding. The GY-HM700 also records in Sony's XDCAM EX (.MP4) format for
compatibility with other nonlinear editing systems.
