WGBH Installs Volicon Observer Pro

Public broadcaster WGBH has installed Volicon's Observer Professional at its Boston facility for digital video content monitoring and logging, citing its ability to be integrated into their existing automation system and the fact that it can be used Mac-based platforms as a cost-effective monitoring system as key reasons for selecting the product.

"We are familiar with the installations at PBS headquarters and other sites where the Observer has been a reliable and cost-effective monitoring system," noted Michael Foti, director of engineering at WGBH in a statement. "When Volicon introduced us to the Observer Pro, which is not only compatible with our automation system, but also interoperable with our many Mac OS® X clients, it seemed like it would be a good fit for us."

The Observer Professional provides WGBH with two channels of round the clock SD recording and 90 days of storage.

The Observer Professional interface also allows as-run logs to be imported from the station's Harris automation system and includes a Ratings Import Module that the station is using to better track the popularity of its programming.