WGAE: WNYW Staffers Approve New Contract

Staffers at Fox's top market flagship WNYW-TV New York has signed a new collective bargaining agreement with the company, according to the Writers Guild of America, East, which represented the staffers, including those on Good Day New York.

The staff vote was unanimous.

The agreement runs through 2022 and includes pay and pension gains.

According to WGAE, the highlights are a 2.5% percent pay boost in year one, followed by 2% raises in each of the next three. News assistants will also get a bump in base wages and Fox pension contributions will increase in each year of the contract.

While WGAE members have reached agreement on a new contract, other union staffers--represented by IATSE and DGA--have not, says WGAE, which said it stood in solidarity with those staffers.