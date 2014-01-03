WFSB Goes Dark To Cablevision Customers

Despite a three-day extension to its retransmission consent agreement, Connecticut CBS affiliate WFSB went dark to Cablevision Systems customers at 6:30 p.m. Friday, after the two could not reach an agreement.

WFSB’s retrans pact originally was set to expire at midnight on Dec. 31, but the station granted an extension to the agreement while the parties continued to negotiate. At issue was a demand by the station to be paid for carriage in Fairfield County, which is also served by CBS’s New York affiliate, WCBS. Cablevision had already agreed to pay WFSB for carriage in Litchfield and Hartford counties.

Despite WFSB’s going dark, the vast majority of Cablevision’s Connecticut customers will continue to have access to CBS programming through WCBS.

