WFOR-TV in Miami Joins Dyle

CBS' owned and operated station WFOR-TV (CBS 4) in Miami has

begun broadcasting mobile signals, making live programming available to South

Florida viewers via the Dyle mobile TV app.





"We at CBS 4 are excited to partner with Dyle and make our

programming available to people in our market who wish to view our station on a

mobile device," said Adam Levy, VP and general manager of WFOR-TV and WBFS-TV,

in a statement.





The mobile broadcast signal can be accessed on iPhones and

iPads attached to Belkin's receiver accessory for Dyle mobile TV, or with

Elgato's EyeTV Mobile TV Tuner accessory. MetroPCS also offers the Samsung

Galaxy S Lightray 4G Android smartphone, which comes preloaded with the Dyle

mobile TV app and is capable of receiving the broadcasts.





"We are very excited to have CBS 4 light their station for

Dyle to make content available to viewers in South Florida who want to enjoy

live broadcast TV from their mobile devices everywhere they go," said Salil

Dalvi and Erik Moreno, co-general managers of Mobile Content Venture (MCV), in

a statement. "The addition of CBS 4 continues our momentum to provide live TV

programming to users across the country and we look forward to further

expanding our footprint in the coming months."





Dyle mobile TV is currently available in 40 US markets,

potentially reaching 57% of the population, with plans to add additional

network programming and hardware in the future.





Dyle is operated by the Mobile Content Venture,

a joint-venture of 12 major broadcast groups belonging to Pearl LLC, and Fox,

Ion and NBC.