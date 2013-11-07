WFMZ-TV Links Facilities with Clear-Com

WFMZ-TV, an independently owned TV station in Allentown, Pennsylvania, has implemented a new system from Clear-Com that links up their main facility and a reporting bureau so that staff can better collaborate on their news coverage.

The station deployed Clear-Com's Eclipse digital matrix intercom system and the Concert Software Solution over an IP connection between its main facility and a remote reporting bureau several miles away.

"Since all our staff members are now using the Clear-Com Eclipse-Median and Concert, the news bureau can immediately talk to anyone in the main station as if they were in the same facility." explained Brian Dewalt, director of engineering for WFMZ-TV in a statement.

As part of the deployment, the Eclipse-Median frame was installed in their main studio.

In addition, V-Series key panels at the station's bureau are connected via IP to the V-Series key panels in the main TV studio at various positions: a control room, an editing suite, the audio room, the studio or other areas of the building.

Police scanners at the bureau are also linked to a PC running the Concert software and tied to another PC at the main studio.

This setup allows the Allentown staff to monitor the scanner and stay on top of potential news stories at the news bureau during off hours.

The system will also allow the station to easily be expanded in the future by simply adding V-Series key panel over IP for more users.

Dewalt also stressed that the Eclipse-Median's Eclipse Configuration Software (ECS) has improved the station's workflow, particularly during such special event broadcasts such as election coverage. "The Eclipse Configuration Software gives us an easy and fast method of configuring our communication setup," he said. "With the old intercom system, another engineer and I would have to dedicate many hours before a special broadcast to program the intercom system. Now, our engineer can make the changes in a few minutes."