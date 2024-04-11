WE tv Sets Tia Mowry Docuseries

Veteran actress Tia Mowry will be the subject of a new original docuseries set to debut on WE tv.

The series, Tia Mowry: My Next Chapter, will offer unprecedented access to the behind-the-scenes ongoings of the recently divorced star, according to the network. The series will chronicle the former Sister, Sister co-star as she navigates her newly single status, motherhood while experiencing what life is like on her own both personally and professionally, said network officials.

Mowry, who most recently starred in Netflix’s Family Reunion, also appeared in the 2011 docuseries Tia & Tamera along with her twin sister.

“It’s been a joy watching Tia's career progress since staring on beloved series 'Sister, Sister, to culture classic The Game and films such as Baggage Claim, proving she is the epitome of a true force within the industry," WE tv and ALLBLK head of content Brett Dismuke said in a statement. “We are thrilled Tia trusted WE tv to share her unfiltered journey, giving viewers deeply personal and unapologetic access as she enters her next chapter.”

Tia Mowry: My Next Chapter is executive produced by Tia Mowry, Adam Griffin, Erin Richards, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, Elaine Metaxas and Jesse Collins.