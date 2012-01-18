West Virginia Media Selects Matrix

West Virginia Media, which operates eight television stations and a weekly statewide business publication, has selected Matrix Solutions to provide web-based CRM and sales analytics software.

"We are excited to launch Matrix as a foundation in our sales efforts," said Charlotte Cohen, GM of WOWK-Channel 13 in Charleston-Huntington, W. Va., in a statement. "In today's diverse and demanding marketplace, providing real-time, accurate information into advertising sales across our organization is a competitive advantage that Matrix delivers, making sales success straightforward."

Matrix Solutions currently serves approximately 10,000 customers at over 800 outlets representing more than 50 media groups, including Cox Television, Griffin Communications, Entravision, Time Warner Cable, Gray Communications, Telemundo, Media General, and others.