Weekly Cable Ratings: TNT Wins in Primetime

TNT rode its coverage of the National Basketball Association playoffs to the top of the primetime ratings charts last week, according to Nielsen.

TNT averaged 2.3 million primetime viewers during the week of May 24 to May 30 to end Fox News’ win streak in the category at eight weeks. Two of the network’s Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns first round NBA playoff series telecasts topped all cable shows for the week, with the May 25 Game 2 series telecast finishing first with 4 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Fox News finished second with 1.9 million viewers, followed by MSNBC’s 1.3 million viewers and HGTV’s 1.2 million watchers. ESPN was fifth with 1 million viewers, followed by Discovery Channel (845,000), TLC (788,000), History (778,000), CNN (763,000) and INSP (736,000).

Fox News’ 1.4 million viewers on a 24-hour basis was tops in cable for the 15th consecutive week. TNT (849,000 viewers), MSNBC (804,000), HGTV (672,000) and CNN (557,000) rounded out the top five most watched networks in the category, according to Nielsen.