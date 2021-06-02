Fox News Finishes May as Cable Ratings Champion

Fox News notched its third consecutive monthly cable ratings win across both the primetime and total day charts, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers during the period of April 26 to May 31 to top all cable networks, according to Nielsen. MSNBC was second with 1.4 million viewers followed by TNT, ESPN and HGTV, which all tied with 1.2 million viewers, said the network.

CNN finished sixth with 913,000 viewers, followed by History (799,000), Discovery (798,000), TBS (797,000) and Hallmark Channel (753,000).

Fox News averaged 1.1 million on a total day basis to top all networks, followed by MSNBC (835,000), HGTV (640,000), CNN (610,000) and ESPN (550,000), The rest of the top 10 included TNT (518,000), Investigation Discovery (466,000), INSP (436,000), Food Network (433,000) and Hallmark Channel (424,000).