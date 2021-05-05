Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Wins Close Primetime Race

ESPN's coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft drew more than 6 million viewers

Fox News Channel held off a challenge from ESPN to finish first on last week’s primetime cable ratings charts, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 2.2 million viewers for the week of April 26 to May 2, reported Nielsen. ESPN, fueled by the 6.4 million viewers who tuned into its April 29 NFL Draft first round coverage -- averaged 2 million viewers for the week to finish second.

MSNBC was third with 1.6 million viewers, followed by HGTV with 1.2 million watchers and CNN with 1.1 million viewers. TBS (849,000), Hallmark Channel (839,000), History (832,000), TNT (768,000) and INSP (749,000) finished among the top 10 most-watched networks for the week.

Fox News again topped the total day chart with 1.2 million viewers, the 11th straight week the network has topped both ratings charts. MSNBC (887,000 viewers), CNN (694,000), ESPN (688,000) and HGTV (658,000) rounded out the top five list, according to Nielsen.

