Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Tops Primetime, Total Day Charts

Fox News settled into first place on both the primetime and total day charts for the second week of December, according to Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 2.7 million viewers in primetime for the week of Dec. 7-Dec. 13, besting ESPN’s 2.3 million, reported Nielsen. MSNBC finished third with 2.1 million viewers, followed by CNN’s 1.8 million viewers and Hallmark Channel’s 1.5 million watchers.

HGTV (997,000 viewers), History (940,000), Freeform (909,000), TBS (882,000) and USA Network (862,000) rounded out the top 10.

Fox News was also tops on the total day charts, averaging 1.3 million viewers, followed by MSNBC, CNN, Hallmark Channel and ESPN, said Nielsen.