Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Rides South Carolina Primary Coverage to Primetime Win
Fox News Town Hall with Former President Trump helps pace network's sixth straight primetime, total day win
Fox News Channel’s coverage of the South Carolina Primary helped the news network complete a sweep of the primetime and total day charts for the month of February.
Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers in primetime for the week of February 19-25 for its sixth straight win, topping second place TNT, which averaged 1.6 million viewers for the week, according to Nielsen numbers supplied by Fox News.
Fox News was paced by its February 24 South Carolina Primary coverage, along with its February 20 Town Hall event featuring Laura Ingraham and former President Trump, which averaged 3.3 million viewers.
MSNBC finished third for the week with 1.4 million viewers, followed by ESPN with 861,000 viewers, and HGTV, which pulled in 791,000 viewers.
TBS was sixth with 735,000 viewers, followed by History (718,000 viewers), CNN (677,000), Hallmark Channel (613,000) and INSP (611,000).
Fox News held on to first place on the total day chart with 1.3 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (949,000 viewers), CNN (549,000), ESPN (460,000) and TNT (434,000), said Nielsen.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
