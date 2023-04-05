Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Recaptures Primetime Top Spot
News network continues strong run in total day
Fox News re-established itself as the most watched cable network in prime time last week after falling to second place a week prior, according to Nielsen.
The cable news network averaged 2.3 million primetime viewers during the week of March 27 to April 2 topping ESPN, which finished second with 1.6 million viewers on the strength of the network-record 9.9 million viewers that tuned into its April 2 LSU-Iowa NCAA college basketball championship game, according to Nielsen.
MSNBC was third with 1.4 million viewers, followed by HGTV’s 861,000 viewers and History’s 748,000 watchers.
INSP finished sixth with 718,000 viewers, followed by Discovery Channel (672,000), Food Network (637,000), USA Network (632,000) and Hallmark Channel (624,000).
Fox News was the most watched cable network on a total day basis for the 12th straight week with an average of 1.4 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (877,000 viewers), ESPN (607,000), CNN (510,000) and HGTV (440,000), reported Nielsen.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.