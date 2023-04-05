Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Recaptures Primetime Top Spot

Fox News re-established itself as the most watched cable network in prime time last week after falling to second place a week prior, according to Nielsen.

The cable news network averaged 2.3 million primetime viewers during the week of March 27 to April 2 topping ESPN, which finished second with 1.6 million viewers on the strength of the network-record 9.9 million viewers that tuned into its April 2 LSU-Iowa NCAA college basketball championship game, according to Nielsen.

MSNBC was third with 1.4 million viewers, followed by HGTV’s 861,000 viewers and History’s 748,000 watchers.

INSP finished sixth with 718,000 viewers, followed by Discovery Channel (672,000), Food Network (637,000), USA Network (632,000) and Hallmark Channel (624,000).

Fox News was the most watched cable network on a total day basis for the 12th straight week with an average of 1.4 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (877,000 viewers), ESPN (607,000), CNN (510,000) and HGTV (440,000), reported Nielsen.