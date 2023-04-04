LSU-Iowa Women’s March Madness Final Sets Viewership Record

Sunday’s LSU-Iowa Women’s NCAA college basketball championship game between the LSU Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes drew a record 9.9 million viewers across ABC, ESPN and its digital services, according to Nielsen Fast National numbers.

The game, in which LSU won its first national women’s basketball tournament, was up 103 percent higher in viewership than last year’s South Carolina-UConn finals contest.

The game follows an NCAA women’s tournament final four round that set ratings records for the network. ESPN averaged 4.5 million viewers for its two March 31 semifinal round games, the most viewed women’s Final Four in network history.

The Iowa-South Carolina game drew 5.5 million viewers – an ESPN record for a semi-final game – while the LSU-Virginia Tech game averaged 3.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen.