LSU-Iowa Women’s March Madness Final Sets Viewership Record
Sunday’s game draws nearly 10 million viewers
Sunday’s LSU-Iowa Women’s NCAA college basketball championship game between the LSU Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes drew a record 9.9 million viewers across ABC, ESPN and its digital services, according to Nielsen Fast National numbers.
The game, in which LSU won its first national women’s basketball tournament, was up 103 percent higher in viewership than last year’s South Carolina-UConn finals contest.
The game follows an NCAA women’s tournament final four round that set ratings records for the network. ESPN averaged 4.5 million viewers for its two March 31 semifinal round games, the most viewed women’s Final Four in network history.
The Iowa-South Carolina game drew 5.5 million viewers – an ESPN record for a semi-final game – while the LSU-Virginia Tech game averaged 3.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen.
𝟗.𝟗 𝐌𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐕𝐈𝐄𝐖𝐄𝐑𝐒 🤯 Record-breaking #NationalChampionship thriller between @LSUwbkb & @IowaWBB makes TV history:🏆 Most-viewed #NCAAWBB game on record🏆 Up 103% YOY🏆 Peaked at 12.6M🏆 Most-viewed college event ever on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/UZLVNuP3SfApril 3, 2023
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.