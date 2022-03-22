Fox News Dunks March Madness Coverage To Score Weekly Cable Ratings Win
By R. Thomas Umstead published
TBS, TNT, truTV runners-up in primetime
Fox News remained cable's most watched network in primetime last week despite a charge from several networks airing March Madness basketball tournament games, according to Nielsen.
Fox News drew 2.5 million viewers for the week of March 14 to March 20 to remain in first place in primetime for the ninth consecutive week, according to Nielsen. TBS (1.8 million viewers), TNT (1.5 million) and truTV (1.1 million) – all of which aired early round coverage of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament – finished second, third and fourth, respectively.
HGTV, MSNBC and CNN all tied for fifth with 1 million viewers, followed by INSP (891,000 viewers), TLC (863,000) and Food Network (821,000).
On a 24-hour basis, Fox News, CNN and MSNBC continued to dominate the top three spots with continued breaking news coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. TBS and TNT rounded out the top five in the category, according to Nielsen. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.