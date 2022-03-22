Fox News Dunks March Madness Coverage To Score Weekly Cable Ratings Win

Fox News remained cable's most watched network in primetime last week despite a charge from several networks airing March Madness basketball tournament games, according to Nielsen.

Fox News drew 2.5 million viewers for the week of March 14 to March 20 to remain in first place in primetime for the ninth consecutive week, according to Nielsen. TBS (1.8 million viewers), TNT (1.5 million) and truTV (1.1 million) – all of which aired early round coverage of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament – finished second, third and fourth, respectively.

HGTV, MSNBC and CNN all tied for fifth with 1 million viewers, followed by INSP (891,000 viewers), TLC (863,000) and Food Network (821,000).

On a 24-hour basis, Fox News, CNN and MSNBC continued to dominate the top three spots with continued breaking news coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. TBS and TNT rounded out the top five in the category, according to Nielsen. ■