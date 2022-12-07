'Wednesday' Pacing to Be Streaming's Biggest Show Ever - Netflix Weekly Rankings for Nov. 28 - Dec. 4

Dark comedy Wednesday has captured the biggest two-week opening for a Netflix movie or TV show ever, growing its audience by over 20% in its second week with 411.3 million viewing minutes from Nov. 28 - Dec. 4.

It's the biggest weekly performance this year for Netflix. You have to go back to Oct. 4-11 last year, when Netflix's all-time most popular show, Korean language sci-fi/horror film Squid Game drew over 412 million viewing hours, to find a bigger weekly performance on the platform.

Stranger Things? Wednesday has been bigger. Bridgerton? Bigger. Dahmer? Same.

Wednesday, a tongue-in-cheek spinoff of classic sixties-era monster-themed family sitcom The Addams Family, captured 1.163 billion hours of streaming on Netflix's global platform in its first 12 days.

If Wednesday were to sustain this pace, it would easily surpass the all-time-best first-28-day performance of Squid Game. That could be tough. Wednesday ranked No. 1 in 93 countries last week, so pretty much every region to which Netflix distributes has started binging on it already.

Luckily for Netflix, the success of Wednesday completely quieted the bombing of Firefly Lane: Season 2 -- the melodrama starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke premiered its second campaign to just over 29 million viewing hours.

Faring better was the debut of Norwegian action-adventure fantasy-drama Troll, which captured 75.9 million viewing hours on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)