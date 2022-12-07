'Wednesday' Pacing to Be Streaming's Biggest Show Ever - Netflix Weekly Rankings for Nov. 28 - Dec. 4
After recording Netflix's biggest ever debut week, it just had the platform's best seven days since 'Squid Game' Week 4 last year
Dark comedy Wednesday has captured the biggest two-week opening for a Netflix movie or TV show ever, growing its audience by over 20% in its second week with 411.3 million viewing minutes from Nov. 28 - Dec. 4.
It's the biggest weekly performance this year for Netflix. You have to go back to Oct. 4-11 last year, when Netflix's all-time most popular show, Korean language sci-fi/horror film Squid Game drew over 412 million viewing hours, to find a bigger weekly performance on the platform.
Stranger Things? Wednesday has been bigger. Bridgerton? Bigger. Dahmer? Same.
Wednesday, a tongue-in-cheek spinoff of classic sixties-era monster-themed family sitcom The Addams Family, captured 1.163 billion hours of streaming on Netflix's global platform in its first 12 days.
If Wednesday were to sustain this pace, it would easily surpass the all-time-best first-28-day performance of Squid Game. That could be tough. Wednesday ranked No. 1 in 93 countries last week, so pretty much every region to which Netflix distributes has started binging on it already.
Luckily for Netflix, the success of Wednesday completely quieted the bombing of Firefly Lane: Season 2 -- the melodrama starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke premiered its second campaign to just over 29 million viewing hours.
Faring better was the debut of Norwegian action-adventure fantasy-drama Troll, which captured 75.9 million viewing hours on Netflix.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
