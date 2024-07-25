'Disney+, Hulu and Max Bundle' Launches With Combined Discounts of Up to 39%
All three services are available for as cheap as $17 in ad-supported flavors
Establishing one of the most robust pure-play bundled streaming offerings in the video business, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. Discovery on Thursday officially launched their "Disney+, Hulu and Max Bundle."
It comes in ad-supported and ad-free flavors.
The one with commercials goes for $16.99, a 39% savings compared to purchasing individually the ad-supported iterations of Disney+ ($7.99), Hulu ($7.99) and Max ($9.99).
Also read: Disney and Warner Set to Bundle Disney Plus, Max and Hulu Starting This Summer
The ad-free version of the bundle is priced at $29.99 a month, 35% less than premium commercial-free versions of Disney+ ($13.99), Hulu ($17.99) and Max ($16.99).
Also read: Disney Bundle Cuts Hulu Churn Nearly in Half (Charts of the Day)
For a penny under $30, it's a lot of combined programming tonnage for consumers. There are big tentpole on-demand brands included: the Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars banners under Disney+; the increasingly prestigious FX moniker under Hulu; and HBO on Max.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
There's also some linear television heft, with ABC, CNN, Discovery and Food Network available outside a pay TV subscription.
Disney and WBD are accompanying the launch of their big bundle with air support, a multi-platform marketing campaign that includes TV ads, including this one:
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!