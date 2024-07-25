'Disney+, Hulu and Max Bundle' Launches With Combined Discounts of Up to 39%

Establishing one of the most robust pure-play bundled streaming offerings in the video business, The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. Discovery on Thursday officially launched their "Disney+, Hulu and Max Bundle."

It comes in ad-supported and ad-free flavors.

The one with commercials goes for $16.99, a 39% savings compared to purchasing individually the ad-supported iterations of Disney+ ($7.99), Hulu ($7.99) and Max ($9.99).

The ad-free version of the bundle is priced at $29.99 a month, 35% less than premium commercial-free versions of Disney+ ($13.99), Hulu ($17.99) and Max ($16.99).

For a penny under $30, it's a lot of combined programming tonnage for consumers. There are big tentpole on-demand brands included: the Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars banners under Disney+; the increasingly prestigious FX moniker under Hulu; and HBO on Max.

There's also some linear television heft, with ABC, CNN, Discovery and Food Network available outside a pay TV subscription.

Disney and WBD are accompanying the launch of their big bundle with air support, a multi-platform marketing campaign that includes TV ads, including this one: