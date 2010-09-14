Webbys Add New Apps Categories
The Webby Awards announced Tuesday (Sept. 14) that it is expanding
its awards in 2011 with new categories for apps for handheld and tablet devices
to reflect the effect of the mobile Web on digital culture.
The co-founders of Twitter, Foursquare and Thrillist are among the
judges for the new awards.
"In our fifteen years
honoring the best of the Internet, we've seen few developments have as profound
an effect as apps and the mobile Web," said David-Michel Davies, executive
director of The Webby Awards. "Apps have transformed the online experience,
changing the way we access content, and enhancing every aspect of our daily
lives. We're looking forward to honoring not only these pioneering innovators
but also the Websites, videos, and advertising that continue to shape the
Internet's future."
Nominees for the 15th
Annual Webby Awards will be announced in April, and the winners will be honored
at a gala ceremony in June 2011.
