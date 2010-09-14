Webbys Add New Apps Categories

The Webby Awards announced Tuesday (Sept. 14) that it is expanding

its awards in 2011 with new categories for apps for handheld and tablet devices

to reflect the effect of the mobile Web on digital culture.

The co-founders of Twitter, Foursquare and Thrillist are among the

judges for the new awards.

"In our fifteen years

honoring the best of the Internet, we've seen few developments have as profound

an effect as apps and the mobile Web," said David-Michel Davies, executive

director of The Webby Awards. "Apps have transformed the online experience,

changing the way we access content, and enhancing every aspect of our daily

lives. We're looking forward to honoring not only these pioneering innovators

but also the Websites, videos, and advertising that continue to shape the

Internet's future."

Nominees for the 15th

Annual Webby Awards will be announced in April, and the winners will be honored

at a gala ceremony in June 2011.