Webby Awards Commission Promotional Web Shorts

The Webby Awards has commissioned five of the year’s biggest online video personalities to create original shorts in promotion of the show’s annual call for entries.



Featuring work by Internet celebrities “Obama Girl” and “Jake and Amir,” amongst others, the Webbys will premiere a new clip each day this week which can be viewed at a special Webby website.



Deemed the “Internet’s highest honor” by the New York Times, the Webby has become the leading international award honoring outstanding achievement in multiple facets of the Internet.



“The Webby Awards is dedicated to uncovering and celebrating new talent,” said David-Michel Davies, executive director of The Webby Awards. “That's why it's a thrill for us to be able to collaborate with some of the Web’s most original voices on this campaign.”



Seeking entries in several new categories including Best Host of Reality/Variety Series and Best Individual Performance, the deadline for entering awards is Dec. 19, 2008.