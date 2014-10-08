WeatherNation TV Joins Xbox 360 Lineup

WeatherNation TV has launched an app for the Xbox 360 console that features 24/7 live streaming of national, regional and local weather news.

The app also offers on-demand video segments of “hyper local” weather news from broadcast affiliates selected by zip code, and other weather-related data, including feel like” temperatures, wind speeds, humidity levels, air pressure and extended forecasts. The app also mixes in local severe weather alerts, watches and advisories and interactive radar, satellite and local weather maps.

“With WeatherNation on Xbox 360, we make it convenient to keep viewers informed of severe weather, travel forecasts, and customized weather news for their location. The Xbox 360 is an ideal platform for delivering exciting features like live streaming weathercasts, interactive maps and video-on-demand content,” said Tim Kelly, SVP of digital for WeatherNation TV, in a statement.

