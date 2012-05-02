Weather.com Overhaul Features More Personalization, Beer

The Weather Channel companies on Wednesday launched a redesign of Weather.com, one of the most popular sites on the Internet, with a streamlined look and new personalization features.

The relaunch -- exclusively sponsored by Anheuser-Busch's Bud Light Lime -- lands on the 30th anniversary of the network's first on-air broadcast, May 2, 1982.

Weather.com now displays an immediate view of current local weather conditions, based on visitors' selections. The redesign is intended to better convey "the feel of the weather," according to the company, and provide more localized news content, increased social integration, enhanced maps and a feature that predicts when it will rain down to 15-minute increments.

The website is one of the 20 most-visited sites in the U.S., with 54 million unique visitors in March 2012, according to research firm comScore. Weather.com delivers about 1 billion page views per month, about 95% of which will be updated in the new design.

