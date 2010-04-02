Weather Channel Unveils iPad App

The Weather Channel is the latest media provider to unveil an App for the iPad.

The newest Apple device will be available April 3 and has already spurred substantial media coverage -- and long lines at Apple retail outlets.

The Weather Channel app includes an extensive map index, enhanced video center and severe weather coverage alerts. Toyota is the app's sponsor. It is currently available free at the online App Store.

"The Weather Channel uses all the revolutionary functionality of iPad to combine the ‘lean-forward' experience of mobile devices and the ‘lean-back' experience of television viewing," Cameron Clayton, VP of mobile for The Weather Channel, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to have developed an app for iPad that delivers so much utility to customers in such a beautiful and intuitive way."

The app also includes weather forecasts in hourly, 15-minute, 36-hour or 10-day increments, a video library of local, regional, national and international clips of forecasts featuring TWC meteorologists for multiple saved locations and a social media component with easy access to TWC Twitter feed and tweets from meteorologists.The Weather Channel for iPhone and iPod touch is already a popular app with almost 10 million downloads since its November 2008 launch.