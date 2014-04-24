The Weather Channel Revamps iPhone App

The Weather Channel has launched a significantly revamped version of its app for iPhones with new tools designed to give weather enthusiasts a deeper dive into the weather.

The free app available on iTunes includes social media tools that could help users improve weather forecasts and features a new design, user interface and better data on weather conditions.

“We’ve redesigned the app to create a more streamlined view with better data, more context and a participatory experience for our users,” said Kevin Doerr, senior VP of digital products, The Weather Channel. “Our mobile users want real-time weather, and our new crowd sourcing will provide a deeper layer of data about what’s happening around them right now.”

As part of that effort, the app includes a new “Social Weather” feature that allows user to report and share weather conditions in a way that the company believes will improves the forecast in hard-to-predict spots.

The design was also streamlined to help users find weather and other information faster. It also includes tools for planning the way with airport delays, pollen alerts and other information and for tracking severe weather.

The app supports iOS 6.0 and above.