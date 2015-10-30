The Weather Channel Revamps iOS App

The Weather Channel is storming iOS with a revamped app that bakes in several new features, including a personalized home screen and a “narrative” that presents more meaningful data on weather conditions, including how long a rain storm will last, and will drive visitors to hourly forecasts.

The new app also includes 15-day forecasts and support for “3D Touch,” a navigation feature in iOS9 that’s determined by the amount of pressure the user applies to the screen. The Weather Channel said its use of 3D Touch allows users to enter the app through four different screens – such as radar or an hourly forecast.

Other features include The Lift, the mobile morning show hosted by Al Roker that debuted Oct. 15.

