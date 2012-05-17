Weather Channel Recharges iPhone App

The Weather Channel on Thursday released a new version of its free app for iPhone and iPod touch devices -- its first major redesign since 2009 -- aimed at providing a simpler interface and enhanced personalization features.

The new iPhone app echoes the new design of Weather.com, which Weather Channel relaunched earlier this month with a more streamlined look and enhanced personalization features.

Lexus is the exclusive launch partner of the new The Weather Channel iPhone app, and the automaker is running a campaign across multiple TWCC platforms, including co-branded media on The Weather Channel network and Weather.com.

