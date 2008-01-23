The Weather Channel Readies for HD Push

The Weather Channel is expected to complete the construction of its new 12,500-square-foot HD facility this month.

The network hopes to have the electronics installed and sets completed by early May for its new HD studios.

Your Weather Today and Evening Edition, the network’s first two HD studio programs, are still planning on a June 2 debut.

The Weather Channel HD also secured distribution with all six of the top HD-programming distributors: Time Warner Cable, Charter Communications, Cox Communications, DirecTV, Comcast and EchoStar Communications’ Dish Network.

“The Weather Channel content is ideally suited for HD because weather is so visual, be it the stunning outdoor shots in our series or live in-the-field coverage during hurricane season,” executive vice president of distribution and business affairs Becky Powhatan said in a statement.

“We’re following an aggressive transition schedule to premiere the first of our live HD studio programs in early June with others to follow until virtually our entire 24-hour programming schedule will be in native HD before the end of 2008,” she added.