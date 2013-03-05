Weather Channel Moves Elemental to Internet Storm Front

The Weather Channel is using Elemental Technologies'

video-encoding systems to deliver live programming over the Internet to

millions of users through its mobile apps and Web properties, as well as

YouTube.

The programmer has deployed the Elemental Live software,

which runs on off-the-shelf graphics processing units (GPUs) instead of

special-purpose chips, in its Atlanta operations center, according to the

companies.

The Weather Channel uses the systems to format and stream

video to its mobile applications, which have been downloaded more

than 100 million times for all tablets and smartphones. The cable network

reaches 38 million mobile consumers plus 50 million users on Weather.com and

desktop platforms.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.