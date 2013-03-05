Weather Channel Moves Elemental to Internet Storm Front
The Weather Channel is using Elemental Technologies'
video-encoding systems to deliver live programming over the Internet to
millions of users through its mobile apps and Web properties, as well as
YouTube.
The programmer has deployed the Elemental Live software,
which runs on off-the-shelf graphics processing units (GPUs) instead of
special-purpose chips, in its Atlanta operations center, according to the
companies.
The Weather Channel uses the systems to format and stream
video to its mobile applications, which have been downloaded more
than 100 million times for all tablets and smartphones. The cable network
reaches 38 million mobile consumers plus 50 million users on Weather.com and
desktop platforms.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.